Road safety action plan finalized in Kishtwar

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The district Road Safety Action Plan (2019-20) was finalized today under the chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kishtwar Mohd Hanief Malik.

As per an official, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kishtwar, Anil Kumar Chandail, Joint Director Planning Kishtwar Mohd. Iqbal, DySP Traffic Doda, Kishtwar Zohaib Hussain besides, XEN PMGSY Chatroo , Kishtwar, XEN PWD, ARTO Kishtwar, 2ic GREF 118RCC, representatives from NHIDCL members of District Road Safety Committee and other concerned officers were present during the meeting.

Threadbare discussion were held for finalization of District Road Safety Action Plan (2019-20) including various agendas likewise road safety management, institution and capacity building, education and emergency care, safer roads and mobility, improving of road signage's, health checkups of drivers, sufficient availability of free medicine in hospital, modernisation of traffic management system in city and various issues related to transport facility.

After threadbare deliberations upon the agendas, ADDC directed concerned departments to furnish the requirement of manpower as well as financial implication for equipment/ infrastructure so that Road safety action plan 2019-20 be submitted to higher authorities at the earliest for further course of action.

Meanwhile, ADDC asked Dy. SP Traffic Doda, Kishtwar to take stringent measures to check overloading of transport vehicles, check over speeding and carry out a complete verification of all those who drive buses and trucks on the accident prone roads to particularly assess whether they are trained to ply vehicles in the hilly areas.