Road repair

May 07, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the patching of road stretch near GPO road that was carried out recently by the authorities. Just outside the officer of the traffic police, there were many small pits were vehicles coming from Lal Chowk used to shake and skid. A few days ago only patching of the stretch was done instead of proper repairing. Some of the pits ahead of the road and before the start of the grade separator were not fixed. The patch work has also been of such quality that it has started to come off in less than a week’s time. Such poor works will not make the roads better but will make them accident prone and dangerous to travel on.

Mubashir Mir