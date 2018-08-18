About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Road mishap in Ramban, SDRF launches rescue operation

Published at August 18, 2018 01:48 AM 0Comment(s)225views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

SDRF has launched a rescue operation after a vehicle met with an accident in Ramban and rescued an injured man besides recovered a dead body from the accident spot.

According to an official, on Friday morning, an information was received from PCR RAMBAN that a truck bearing registration number JK02AK-7325 met with an accident and fell into deep gorge .

Following the information, SDRF, Ramban team rushed to the spot and rescued one injured person identified as Mohd. Aslam son of Mohd hussain a resident of Sudhmahadev and was shifted to District Hospital Ramban . A body (yet to be identified) was also recovered from the spot and was shifted to District hospital Ramban, the official added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top