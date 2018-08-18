Road mishap in Ramban, SDRF launches rescue operation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
SDRF has launched a rescue operation after a vehicle met with an accident in Ramban and rescued an injured man besides recovered a dead body from the accident spot.
According to an official, on Friday morning, an information was received from PCR RAMBAN that a truck bearing registration number JK02AK-7325 met with an accident and fell into deep gorge .
Following the information, SDRF, Ramban team rushed to the spot and rescued one injured person identified as Mohd. Aslam son of Mohd hussain a resident of Sudhmahadev and was shifted to District Hospital Ramban . A body (yet to be identified) was also recovered from the spot and was shifted to District hospital Ramban, the official added.