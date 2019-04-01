Road from Khandyal to Athwahu in Gurez poses threat to ecology

April 01, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

In a major threat to the ecology, Governor, Satya Pal Malik led administration in Jammu and Kashmir has given approval for building a road from Khandyal to Athwahu in Gurez Valley.

The government has also sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the project and it is believed that all the rich herbs having medicinal value including the flora and fauna will be axed in the name of development.

Alarmed by this development, nature conservationists, activists and environmentalists have raised a concern, stating that it will completely destroy the forest ecology, habitat of medicinal plants and wild animals.

“If the proposed road project will be started, besides, posing a grave risk to the life of wild animals, flora fauna and herbs, many rare species of indigenous trees will be destroyed which will lead to deforestation,” experts said.

“All the varieties of rich medicinal plants are available in Khandyal to Athwahu areas. And, I doubt our Hangul also lives in the areas in summers. Our musk Deers, Leopards, Markhor, Black Bear including other species are present in the areas,” said Mohammad Ramzan, an Environmental activist and a member of Environment Policy Group (EPG).

He said the proposed road is no alternative road during winters as it is on the high attitude and thus will remain closed especially during winters. “We cannot challenge the nature. There is a heavy snow accumulation in the areas from Khandyal to Athwahu. Most of the times road would be blocked.”

“The road will satisfy the vested interests and would not prove beneficial for the people. The government should first, repair the existing main Raazdan road which is in a bad condition,” said Ramzan.

Professor at Department of Botany at Kashmir University, Anzar Khuroo said that the construction of the road will completely devastate the habitats of rich medicinal plants.

He said that Gurez valley is blessed with the abundance of rich flora fauna and especially the herbs and other medicinal plants. “The valley is house to a diversity of medicinal plants that have been used in traditional health care systems over thousands of years.”

“It was safe from the so-called developmental destruction. It is very unfortunate that the government is going to destroy the habitats of the important species especially medicinal plants, some of which are already fast vanishing,” he said.

“The medicinal plant species are at risk and need to be preserved. Habitat loss and overexploitation are the reason behind the decline of availability of every medicinal herb. Herbs have been exploited in a huge quantity with no efforts of their regeneration,” Khuroo said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad Bhat told Rising Kashmir that the case of proposed road project has been recommended to the sanctioning authority.

“I can’t say that the case has been cleared but it has been recommended. I think, the concerned agency has to go through some procedures,” said Bhat.

He said, before sanctioning any project, including the road project, several meetings are being conducted by the authorities.

“Besides, there are some conditions which need to be cleared. There are some directions also, which are governed by the sanctioning authority to the user agency. Some are related to the environment. Also, the user agency has to appear with some conditions. Then only, the road with utility will be constructed,” he said.

Seeking the environmental clearance, the experts said that the government should first do the Environment Impact Assessment without it no project should be started.

They said that there are forests and areas in Kashmir with rich flora and fauna and Gurez Valley is one best example and there is a need to protect it.

Considered very useful in traditional healthcare for curing different ailments, at least 140 medicinal plants are now fast vanishing due to unchecked exploitation, habitat loss, and wildcrafting.

According to the research conducted by Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, University of Kashmir, about 140 medicinal plants in Kashmir are threatened, vulnerable and rare. Out of 140 medicinal plants, 100 plants are threatened, 20 vulnerable and 20 are rare.

Experts believe that there were many other species of herbs which are vanishing from the hilly areas.

In addition, a study under Special Assistance Programme (SAP), Department of Botany, and University of Kashmir recently revealed that about 650 plant species are being used as medicine in one or other form in Kashmir.

Even, some species are in the red list of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and have been declared as endangered.

Several significant medicinal and aromatic plant species are at the verge of extinction in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The list includes Aconitum Chasmanthum (Beshmolo), Aconitum Heterophyllum (Indian Atees), Aconitum Kashmiricum, Amebia Benthamii (Kah Zabaan) and Gentiana Kurroo (Nel Kant).

The list also includes four others including Ephedra Geradiana, Jurinea Dolomiaca (duppe), Taxus Wallichiana and Fritillaria Roylei (Shutkar), which are declared as endangered.

