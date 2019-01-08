Road connectivity remains affected in Valley's remote areas

AgenciesSrinagar
Roads to dozens of far flung and remote villages, including near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir remained closed since Saturday following accumulation of several feet of snow due to which roads have become very slippery.
Meanwhile, the passengers who got stranded at Sadhna top on Saturday after their vehicles stuck in the heavy snowfall, were rescued. A woman died due to cold in the area.
Traffic on the roads, connecting towns of Keran and Tanghdar besides dozens of other villages, with district headquarter Kupwara, has been resumed after remaining closed for two days on Saturday and Sunday, official sources told a news agency Tuesday morning.
They said dozens of villages, including near the LoC, were cut off with their respective district and Tehsil headquarters due to slippery road conditions following Saturday's snowfall.
The Mughal Road and Srinagar-Kargil road also remains closed due to snow blockade.
[UNI]