Road condition

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the road conditions in Natipora area. The roads are completely worn out as there has been no repair work done in the last few years. The road surface has developed cracks and water gets accumulated on the road in our vicinity. In winters the roads in Kashmir are generally in bad conditions but in our locality it has been the same in summer as well as winter. In summer we have to bear the dust and dirt on the road as it is not paved and in winter we have to bear the brunt as water-logged road makes it impossible for us to come out. We request the authorities to repair the road as soon as possible. There is huge rush of traffic on the road and it is going to increase once flyover work is completed.
Imtiyaz Bashir
Irfan Colony, Natipora
