Road ahead for PDP

Sheikh Shabir
The world of politics is fought hard and every action has an equal, at times, a greater reaction. Let's discuss it in the context of Jammu Kashmir's political situation which is obtaining following the fall of the elected alliance government of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) on June 19, 2018 and the imposition of Governor Rule since then.
Before assuming office in 2015, PDP fought a tough political battle on two fronts. One, it used the anti-incumbency factor against the formidable ruling National Conference (NC) to stop it from being re-elected in a row.
Two, it assured people that it(PDP) would do better governance if elected. Fortunately for PDP, it managed to win on both fronts through its shrewd political campaigns spearheaded by the ex-chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her father late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
The rival parties- NC and Congress party’s J&K unit- found themselves fighting a lost battle as PDP succeeded in rallying people behind it on its way to the corridors of power. Though the party won only 28 seats, PDP ended up as the largest winning party and as a strong candidate to form government in March 2015.
However, PDP made a mess of this golden opportunity given to it by people to rule. Instead of converting this opportunity into a stone wall against its political rivals, the party possibly got lost in egocentrism and overconfidence.
Instead of going with the public mode, PDP appeared to be going against the tide. It began to play with the public sentiments right from day one.
Since the party needed the support of other parties to get the required number of seats (46) for government formation, it made an error of judgement (as the troubled relations between the coalition partners showed) by entering into coalition with the BJP, a right wing Hindu party which is not in the good books of the masses in the Kashmir valley.
At that time,NC and Congress (the two parties carrying a lot of public support in the valley) were ready to support PDP for government formation. However, PDP preferred BJP with the purported objective of helping the state out of the political turmoil.
Preferring BJP shocked NC and Congress. Since BJP was in power at the centre, NC and Congress feared that the J&K chapter of BJP (in power with PDP), would be able to strengthen its voter base in the Jammu region. Thus,it would be a political division of the state with the Kashmir region for PDP and the Jammu region for BJP.
Consequently, NC and Congress would have seen their voter base shrinking in both the regions.
So to upset the PDP- BJP alliance partners and prevent them from gaining more political ground, NC and Congress along with the other small parties, looked for weaknesses in the new PDP led government. The weaknesses and flaws appeared soon.
The first weakness got exposed in 2015 when beef was banned in this Muslim majority state. The ban distracted and angered people. An anti-PDP sentiment took birth and people felt betrayed.
Taking full advantage of the public mode and public perception that BJP (PDP's junior alliance partner) is an anti-Muslim party, the NC led opposition force opposed the beef ban and exposed PDP in the Muslim dominated Kashmir. PDP's reputation took a severe beating.
The second opportunity for the NC led opposition came in 2016 with the rise of the political storm which saw a lot of bloodshed in Kashmir. The opposition parties found that PDP was fast losing its confidence among the masses. The parties would condemn it. Consequently, PDP’s popularity fell considerably.
Since the situation has been going from bad to worse since 2016 unrest, PDP has been struggling to regain public confidence and sympathy.
The end result is that PDP has notably fallen out of People's favour while the opposition parties appear to be getting reasonable political mileage at the cost of PDP.
Its proof came with the victory of NC president Farooq Abdullah during the poll for the Srinagar parliamentary seat. He defeated the ruling PDP'S candidate. Before that some three years ago, PDP had defeated the Abdullah but he took the seat back because of PDP's poor politics.
Another failure of PDP was the cancellation of by-poll to the AnantnagLokSabha seat for the reason that the conditions were unfavourable to hold the poll. It was upto PDP led government to create good conditions for the poll but it failed. That went in favour of the opposition parties and PDP came to be regarded as a weak party in government.
To revise and reinvent itself and regain the lost popularity and credibility among people. PDP could well have taken these bold steps:
One, while in government, PDP could have passed a resolution to pressurise the central government to immediately start a political process aimed at resolving the Kashmir issue, a pure political problem. Such a step would have shown that the party is very strong and the one which had no lust to stay in power for the sake of power but the party which aimed at the good of people.
Two, it could have reached out to people and checked what real issues and problems they were facing. These problems needed to be solved on spot by listening to people with patience and sympathy.
Avoiding questions and people or distracting them without solving their problems did not prove effective in the long run. The party is no more in government but intact is hatred among people for it. Moreover, the party has been in disarray since its government fell.
By solving the real problems of people, PDP could have comeback, re-discovered itself and regained public trust. However, the party had different ideas of good governance.
Meanwhile, the real issues of people remained on the back burner. Poor health care is continuing to challenge a common person. Salary woes for thousands of employees are continuing, unemployment is rising and peace and safety of life has become almost impossible and human rights violation has become a routine.
Such a state of affairs has caused resentment among people and won just hatred for PDP. Agreed that PDP is a regional party and its ideology appeals people, but it will never be cheap for the party to erase the public memory of its chapter of accidents while in government with the BJP.
Now if and when the elections are held, the cost and consequences for PDP's poor innings with BJP may not be ruled out.
Though not impossible, yet a bumpy road is ahead for the party to convert public hatred into affection for it.