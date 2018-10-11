Road accidents in Chenab valley: Govt deploys additional SRTC buses

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Transport Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, on Wednesday directed the officers to deploy additional buses for various routes of Chenab valley to arrest the trend of frequent accidents of public buses in Chenab valley.
According to an official, a formal order issued today by Dr Samoon reads that G M Saroori, MLA Inderwal has requested Chief Secretary for deployment of SRTC buses on different routes to avoid frequent accidents.
“Furnish a detailed deployment plan of SRTC buses for Chenab valley to cover these routes within a week,” order issued by Dr Samoon reads.
The routes where additional SRTC buses will ply include Kashtwar to Kuchall, Kishtiwar to Patnazi, Kishtiwar to Keshwan, Kishtwar to singpora, Kishtiwar to SigdiBhata, Kishtwar to Chingam(Watser), Kishtiwar to Binda Chigam, Thathri to Tanta, Thathri to Chatter, Kishtiwar to Tatani, Kishtiwar to Ghan, Doda to Cheesa, the official added.
Samoon also directed the MD JKSRTC to ensure drivers and conductors wear proper uniform and follow all rules and regulations besides safety norms.
In a separate order issued by Dr Samoon, he directed the MD SRTC to operate three buses on identified routes in consultation with the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, ARTO Budgam as people had raised the issue with Advisor Khurshed Ahmed Ganie during his public darabar in Budgam on Tuesday, said the official.