Road accidents data

Four members of a family where among the six killed in a road accident in Rajouri on Sunday. As per police reports the driver lost control of the wheel while negotiating a curve drawing the vehicle into a gorge. It is the second deadly accident in the month of March, as 11 people were killed earlier on March 16 in a road accident at Ramban. In last week, a mother and son died in a road accident in Reasi. So much has been written on road accidents, yet so little has been done to save the lives of people. The number of fatal accidents across the state, particularly in areas where ravines are present, should have obligated the government to carry out a comprehensive study on the road mishaps and their causes. By now we might even have identified key causes that could be humanly controlled. Some vulnerable areas could have seen measures to reduce the road accidents. But nothing seems to pass in the last several years as people continue to die on roads. Because the lapse has been mostly in government action, it should own the responsibility of these deaths. Sadly, the state does not have the kind of inter-state or intrastate traffic as observed in other countries or states and most of the fatal road accidents happen at sites where traffic is thin. Apart from the human negligence, a factor that can also be checked with a vigilant force on the roads, common culprits like dangerous curves, slippery and accident prone roads, conditions of vehicles etc could be improved to save the lives. If the government won’t stop at condolence messages and relief to the victims’ families – people may not have to observe the sad ends over and over again. There is enough data available to traffic authorities in particular and the government in general. There is a good possibility that the data contains solution to the recurring problem that takes a heavy toll each year. But for the data to be interpreted and evaluated, some effort has to be made. It is also unlikely that road accidents be taken as an exercise by academicians or civil action groups, therefore the onus is solely on the government and traffic authorities. The bitter fact is that except the routine measures by the department, no extensive effort or step has been taken to minimize the impact of road accidents in the state. And unfortunately, the road accidents happen to cause more deaths in the state than any other issue.