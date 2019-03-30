Road accident in Pak kills six school girls, driver

March 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

At least seven people, including six school girls, were killed when a speeding bus collided head on with an auto-rickshaw in Pakistan's Bhukkar area on Saturday, according to a media report.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon when the auto carrying the girls were returning home from their first-year high school exams, the Express Tribune reported.

"The collision was so intense that five of the students and the auto driver died on the spot. Another student succumbed to her injuries when she was being shifted to a nearby hospital," the paper reported.

The auto-rickshaw was completely destroyed as a result of the accident and it had to be cut to pull the bodies out of the wreckage, the report said.