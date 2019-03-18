RO Udhampur holds meet to review preparedness

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer (RO) Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (Deputy Commissioner Kathua), Rohit Khajuria Sunday chaired a meeting with Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency regarding smooth conduct of Parliamentary Elections-2019 at Kathua.

As per an official, Returning Officer informed that Udhampur Parliamentary constituency including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua districts and that notification will be issued on 19 March while last date for filing nominations will be March 26. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 27th March whereas candidates can withdraw their name on 29th March. The Polling date for the constituency is 18th April while counting will take place on 23 May, 2019, the RO said.

During the meeting, all the AROs were apprised about their duties and responsibilities during general elections and were stressed to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The RO said that election rallies can only be allowed after permission and loud speakers can only be used for static meetings after seeking proper permission besides no mobile loud speakers can be allowed during election campaigning.

Manpower management, Transport management, EVM management, Election Material management, Dispatch, Printing of Ballots and Postal ballots, after Poll material besides counting plan was also discussed threadbare during the meeting.

Later, a meeting of officers belonging to different teams included Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell constituted for conduct of smooth Udhampur PC election was also held. All the AROs of Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency besides ADC Kathua, Ghansham Singh, Dy DEO, Ashwani Kumar, PO DRDA, Amar Jyoti Raina and Election Naib Tehsildar were present during the meeting, the official added.

