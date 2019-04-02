RO, Observers for Srinagar constituency interact with contesting candidates, political representatives

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Returning Officer along with the Election Observers for the 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Monday convened a meeting with contesting candidates and representatives of political parties to discuss various matters related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The RO Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the candidates and the Political representatives about the election preparedness and the areas where their cooperation will be required.

He emphasised on strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and other Election Commission of India guidelines for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said various teams like the video surveillance and viewing teams and flying squads will keep a close vigil on all kinds of activities including expenditure by the political parties or candidates in the run up to the elections to ensure no violations occur and prompt and appropriate action, wherever they do.

The meeting also held extensive discussion on security for contesting candidates during election campaigning activities.

The RO stressed that the concerned District Election Officers must be informed about planned political rallies or campaigning activities at least 24 hours in advance. He said prior information will be mandatory for availing security during campaigning.

He informed the contesting candidates and political parties that the ECI's Suvidha mobile application can also be used to apply for taking different kinds of permissions in connection with the elections.

Dr Shahid informed that political campaigning is not permitted in the vicinity of schools and hospitals.

Election Observers for the Constituency including Rahul Sharma, Vijay Kumar Janjua, A Kowsigan, Kumar Naik, Karnesh Sharma, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi and Ravi replied to the queries of candidates and representatives of political parties while interacting with them at the meeting.

SSP Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal briefed the meeting about security arrangements made for contesting candidates the district.

The candidates and the representatives of political parties were given blank Worry List sheets and asked to fill and submit these at the office of the Returning Officer. The RO assured that all apprehensions indicated on the sheets will be duly addressed. Field staff associated with the elections in the Constituency was also present at the meeting.