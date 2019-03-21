About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

RO issues guidelines for filing nominations for Sgr seat

With the Election Commission issuing notification for general elections to the 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, the Returning Officer (RO) for the Constituency, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, has issued guidelines to candidates for filing of nomination papers.
The guidelines state that nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat can be filed at the office of the Returning Officer from 11 am to 3 pm.
It states that number of proposers allowed are one for candidates of national and state parties and ten for unrecognized parties and independents.
“The maximum number of persons allowed at time of filing of nomination by a candidate are 5 including the candidate while maximum number of vehicles allowed for each candidate are 3,” it stated.
The candidates would also have to have separate bank accounts opened before filing their nominations.
The guidelines state that no column on the nomination form must be left blank.
The candidates have been advised to go through the latest guidelines of the ECI or approach the office of the RO for further clarifications to avoid shortcomings in the nomination papers.
ADC Srinagar KK Sidha has been appointed as the nodal officer for facilitating nomination of candidates.
As per the election notification for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, the last date for filing of nominations is March 26 while scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 27.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 while the polling would be held on April 18 (from 7 am to 6 pm).
The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters, who are eligible to cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.
The RO said that 26 polling stations will be set up for migrant voters of the Lok Sabha constituency including 21 in Jammu, 1 in Udhampur and 4 in New Delhi.

