RO Baramulla reviews arrangements for counting

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer (RO) Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made for the counting for Lok Sabha elections 2019, scheduled on May 23.

On the occasion, a thorough discussion with regard to hassle free counting of polls was held wherein it was informed that 15 counting halls for 15 assembly segments have been established at Government Degree College for Boys Baramulla.

It was also informed that these halls shall be equipped with Public Address System (PAS), internet connectivity and other necessary requirements so that the process is held conveniently. Moreover, it was informed that a media centre and communication centre shall be established for media persons and election agent/candidates, respectively.

While appreciating the concerned officers for the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections, RO asked them to ensure smooth and transparent counting process.

He stressed upon the concerned officers to put in place a viable mechanism so that the counting process is conducted in an efficient and transparent manner.

The RO directed the Police to make adequate security arrangements for free, fair and secure counting. He emphasized for adopting proper traffic management plan to avoid any kind of traffic congestion.

Assistant Returning Officers, Zonal Magistrates, officers from civil and police administration and others concerned attended the meeting.



