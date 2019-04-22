RO Anantnag reviews final preparedness

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer (RO) Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, Khalid Jahangir today in presence of General Observers, Police Observer convened a meeting of Assistant Returning Officers (ARO), Nodal Officers, Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates to review the final preparedness for the smooth conduct of parliamentary elections conducted in the district on April 23, 2019.

The RO stressed upon the officers that they should put in best their efforts to ensure that elections are conducted in the smooth and fair manner in accordance with Election Commission of India (ECI) directions. He emphasized that proper implementation of the plans be ensured so that no room is left for any laxity or lapses.

Zonal and Sectoral Magistrates were re-sensitized that they shall ensure assured minimum facilities (AMU), arrangements for polling parties, conduct of mock poll, carrying of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as per standard operating procedure, maintenance of law and order, keep close watch on the situation and also ensure that no intimidation to voters, booth capturing or any other malpractice takes place. The concerned officers were asked to ensure strict adherence to all the aspects of these plans and directed for that timely, safe and secure induction and re-induction of polling parties according to standard operating procedure.

The AROs were directed that dispatch centres must be properly organised. All the officers were directed to work with dedication and zeal and handle the election process in a meticulous, professional and efficient manner to ensure peaceful, free fair and transparent elections.

The meeting was attended by Narash Thakral General Observer for Bijbehara and Pahalgam constituencies, Daljitsingh Manget General Observer for Dooru and Anantnag, Rajvee Sharma General Observer for Kokernag and Shangus, Ajay Kumar Tripati Police Observer, DIG CRPF Mohsin Shaheedi, SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Deputy District Election Officer, AROs of Anantnag, Nodal Officers, Zonal Magistrates & Sectoral Magistrates.