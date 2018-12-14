About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

RMSA Science Exhibition concludes at Doda

Jammu, December 13:-

 The two-day Science Exhibition organized under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) by District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) concluded in Doda on Thursday.
According to an official, Chief Education Officer Mohd Sharief was the chief guest on the occasion.
Around 70 models made by the students of Secondary and Higher Secondary government and private schools were displayed in the exhibition, the official added.
Chief Education Officer gave away cash prizes, memento and certificates to the winner students.
DEPO Ayaz Mughal, Principal of Govt. HSS Boys Doda, HSS Khalleni, HSS Girls Doda, HSS Chakrabati, HSS Malothi, HSS Bhagwah, ZEOs and Heads Master HS Bun Doda, HS Koti and others were present on the occasion, the official said.
In the Higher Secondary level, HSS Kastigarh, Shaheen Public HSS Doda, Paramount HSS Doda, EPS Thahtri and HSS Boys Doda secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively, while Chenab Valley HSS Doda, HS Thelella, National Academy Thathri, EPS Thathri, Shaheen Public HSS Doda clinched 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively in Secondary level, the official said.

