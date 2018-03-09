RK@10: So far, so good

Mohammad Sayeed Malik
Like everything else in Kashmir, there is no all-weather guidebook for publishing a newspaper and promoting and sustaining its readership. Only the lucky few survive to tell the tale. Vagaries of unpredictable atmospherics take a heavy toll on newsmen and their ventures.
By that yardstick, 10-year survival span of a daily newspaper should be considered an achievement in itself. To that extent, it is a milestone for both, the Rising Kashmir (RK) and its owner-editor Shujaat Bukhari that they have managed to cross this cruciallandmark without losing their breath.
For better or worse, RK and Shujaat have by now come to be seen as each other’s face.Perhaps nobody would deny that the face value of both has gone upover the last one decade. Hopefully, ditto for their real worth.
That over-used curse, ‘publish and be damned’, resonates more resoundingly in the perennially troubled Kashmir than in any other part of India. Tight rope walking/walking on razor edge precisely conveys how it is to be in Kashmir and get away with one’s life as a newsperson. Physical odds often outweigh material ones.
It is not less than a miracle that over the past about three blood stained decades Kashmir has seen the emergence of a fine crop of media professionals—reporters as well as editors--, in print media and the electronic media, whose survival kit contains inspiring story-book of sacrifices made by a host of path-breaking fellow journalists, notably those who paid with their lives, or nearly so.
And it is on that larger canvas that Shujaat and his RKhave carved a niche, along with their contemporaries. No mean accomplishment, considering the odds along the path.
To retain readership loyalty in the perennially troubled state like Jammu & Kashmir is much more complicated, more hazardous than anywhere else in the country. Perceptions about men and matters keep changing with every turn and twist in the volatile ground situation.
Rising profile of RK shows that it has learnt that tricky art as, indeed, every successful media unit in Kashmir ought to be capable of.
Its content usually contains a refreshing mix of cultural and literary component, presumably because its editor, Shujaat, is a prominent activist in that arena as well. Not only does the RK cover such events more elaborately than most of the other newspapers but it also hosts socio-cultural events and introduces upcoming talent along with projection of well recognized facesfrom that sphere.
In that context, RK offers itself as also a cultural forum.
Operating conditions in Kashmir do not easily lend the ground for a newspaper to strike right balance between quality and quantity of its content. It is understandable for, it’s one’s life that is on the line---all the time. There is no ready-made formula. An editor or a reporter puts his/her life on line by choosing what to cover as much as by what not to cover. Guidance comes from one’s instinct honed by one’s experience.
For sure, repercussions of that choice are not limited to dreadful frown from quarters operating beyond the pale of law but equally, if not more, from those enforcing the law of the land. Personal displeasure, from either,often with its life-threatening implications,is an occupationalhazard with which a newspaper and those manning it must learn to live.
That RK has come thus far shows that it has learnt its basic lesson of survival.
Perhaps this is also the occasion to put in a word of friendly caution: newspapers/journals in Kashmir, presumably elsewhere too, tend to get identified with the persona of their owner-editors to the extent that the exit of a person at the top virtually ends with the gradual eclipse of the product itself. Lending institutional character to the arrangement and channelizing its functioning could perhaps help in rectifying this congenital deformity. Easier said than done.
RK has the opportunity to put itself on a more lasting pedestal. One hopes that its successful first decade would encourage it to strive towards that objective in the coming years. And that is perhaps the best one could hope for on this occasion.
Many happy returns of THE DAY.
Author is veteran journalist
