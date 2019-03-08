RK website

March 08, 2019 | Dear editor,

I have become habitat of postponing my sleep till you update your website with daily news, opinions and editorials every night. I had a different experience with your new website design that you updated recently. I really felt it was need of the hour and the way new website has been designed it's really amazing and the manner in which the contents have been sorted and arranged I can only say wow! I appreciate the entire team of Rising Kashmir and wish them with all praises to keep the flame of fearless journalism always burning.

Javeid Hassan Malik

Baramulla