RK staffers bereaved

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Masood Hassan Wani, father of Rising Kashmir copy-editor Aadil Wani, breathed his last at his residence in Baghi-Mehtab, Srinagar on Tuesday.
Wani was suffering from a pro-longed illness. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Malkah, Rainawari. People from different walks of life participated Wani’s funeral.
His Rasm-e-Chahrum would be observed on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Ramzan Guru, uncle of Rising Kashmir Editpage Editor Shoeb Hamid, breathed his last Monday night at his Hazratbal residence.
Guru was also suffering from pro-longed illness. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Malkah, Rainawari.
Rising Kashmir Managing Editor Ayaz Gani Hafiz and staff members expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.