RK photographer among 4 wounded

Forces fire pellets at journalists in Shopian
Javid SofiShopian, Jan 22:
Rising Kashmir photographer, Nisar-ul-Haq was among four photographers injured in Shirmaal village of Shopian near the gunfight site after the government forces fired pellets at them on Tuesday.
The other three injured photographers included Waseem Andrabi of Hindustan Times, Mir Burhan of ANN, and Kaisar Mir of Kashmir Crown.
They injured lensmen said they were heading toward Shirmaal village to discharge their professional duties.
“We were a group of seven photographers walking in two rows, and the lensmen in the first group were wearing jackets and head caps with bold press tags,” Nisar said. “All of them were waving their cameras in air and shouting that they are news photographers.”
Mir Burhan, who was hit by pellets on the face and hands, said they still fired pellets at them.
Nisar was hit in the lower eyelid, Andrabi in the face, and Kaiser in hands.
The pellet-injured photographers were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where they were discharged after treatment.
Doctors at the hospital said a pellet that struck Nisar in the lower eyelid could not be retrieved and he was asked to visit after four days to get it removed.
Meanwhile, locals media organisations, mainstream politicains and separatists leaders condemned the action on news photographers.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Indiscriminate use of force will always be counterproductive.”
Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) also condemned the action by the government forces in the four Kashmiri news photographers.
In a statement on Twitter, RSF said the violence by the government forces against Kashmiri photojournalists was “unacceptable”.
“Unacceptable violence by #India's security forces against photojournalists covering a gunfight in south,” RSF tweeted. “We call on #Indian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on this blatant attack on press freedom. #JournalismIsNotACrime.”