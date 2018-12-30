RK founder’s son passes 10th std exam with 95% marks

Politicians, civil society members felicitate Tamheed on success
Politicians, civil society members felicitate Tamheed on success
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 29:
Syed Tamheed Bukhari, the son of Rising Kashmir and Kashmir Media House founder, Syed Shujaat Bukhari who was assassinated in Press Enclave on June 14 was one of the candidates who passed the 10 standard exams, the results of which were declared Saturday.
Tamheed secured 95 percent marks in the examinations which were held just a few months after his father's assassination.
Many prominent personalities including politicians, journalists, and academicians poured in with congratulatory messages.
National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, termed Tamheed’s success as “excellent news”.
“Excellent news. Well done Tamheed & good luck for your last two years of school (sic),” Omar wrote on twitter.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti also felicitated Tamheed.
“Best wishes to Tamheed, son of Shujaat Bukhari, Sehar, granddaughter of SASG (Syed Ali Shah Geelani) and all others who passed class 10th board exams today. To those who didn’t make it, there is no shortcut to hard work. Perseverance is the key to success,” Mehbooba tweeted.
Apart from politicians, some well-known journalists also congratulated Tamheed on securing excellent marks in the secondary school exams.
Senior associate editor of the Print, Snehesh Alex Philips termed Tamheed’s result as “best news of the day”.
“Just came to know that late Syed Shujaat Bukhari's son Tamheed Bukhari has secured 95 percent in 10th. Best news of the day. #Kashmir,” Philips said.
Philips’ tweet was also shared by Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu Suhasini Haider on her twitter.
Tamheed secured 474 marks out of 500, a cumulative average grade point 9.80 with a grade A1.
In Kashmir valley also journalists took to social media with congratulation notes and termed Tamheed’s success as a real tribute to the memory of Shujaat Bukhari.
“Many congratulations @tamheedbukhari for your stupendous success in class X exams. Your success is a real tribute to the memory of Shujaat Bukhari sb,” NDTV Kashmir Bureau chief Nazir Masoodi wrote on his twitter handle.
Majid Hyderi, a senior journalist and political analyst termed Tamheed’s success as a proud moment.
“Tamheed Bukhari has made us proud -MashaAllah. His father Syed Shujaat Bukhari would have been even prouder,” Hyderi wrote on social media.
India Today journalist Shuja-ul-Haq said, “Shujaat’s son has made his father and all of us proud by brilliantly passing his 10th class exams. Such great news today. All the very best @tamheedbukhari.”
Similarly, noted neurosurgeon Dr Anil Dhar also congratulated Tamheed on his success.
“Congratulations and all the best @tamheedbukhari,” Dhar said.
Bukhari, along with two of his bodyguards, was assassinated outside his office at Press Enclave on June 14 this year.