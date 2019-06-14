RK founder Shujaat Bukhari remembered

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

He was a brilliant journalist, a kind soul: KPC

Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Thursday termed veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari as brilliant journalist and a noble soul.

In a statement issue here, KPC spokesperson said that it convened a meeting—paying tributes to veteran journalist and founding editor, Rising Kashmir.

The Editor of Rising Kashmir along with his two security personnel was killed on July 14, 2018 at Srinagar’s Press Enclave. The management committee panel and representatives from various functional media associations of the valley expressed condolences in meeting. Special prayers were offered for the departed soul in the meeting. Many of the attendees remembered Bukhari as a brilliant journalist and above all a kind soul. The members recalled that the slain journalist rose from a reporter to an editor of a newspapers by his sheer hard work.

During the meeting the club reiterated its demand for legal closure of the case. It demanded the police should file chargesheet so that it doesn’t pass like other mysterious killings of Kashmir journalists. Bukhari was the eighteenth journalist who fell to bullets in the last three decades of armed conflict. It was also highlighted that the journalists in Kashmir continue to deliver their professional duties in very difficult circumstances.