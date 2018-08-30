RK founder remembered at HHS Kreeri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
The teaching, non-teaching staff and students of Government Model Higher Secondary School Kreeri on Wednesday remembered Rising Kashmir Founder Shujaat Bukhari.
On the occasion the speakers said that Syed Shujaat Bukhari will be remembered for all times to come particularly by the people of Kreeri and by the people of Kashmir in general for his outstanding role for the Kashmir cause.
The speaker said, "He was a renowned journalist and a champion of the Kashmiri language, culture and values."
The speakers threw light on the life and achievements of late Syed Bukhari.
A portrait of late Shujaat was also unveiled on the occasion as a tribute to the icon.