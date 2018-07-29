About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

RK editor Shoeb Hamid’s book ‘The House On The River: Insurrection’ released

Published at July 29, 2018 02:28 PM 0Comment(s)861views


RK editor Shoeb Hamid’s book ‘The House On The River: Insurrection’ released

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Rising Kashmir editor Shoeb Hamid’s debut novel ‘The House On The River: Insurrection’ has been released internationally and is available on the popular book distribution networks Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

Published by Partridge India, the ebook and paperback formats are available to the readers on Amazon India at prices of Rs 199.42 (Kindle Edition) and Rs 399 (Paperback).

The 248-pages book, the first major work of fiction from the author, covers a range of conflicts from personal to political the characters are subject to.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top