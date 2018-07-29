RK editor Shoeb Hamid’s book ‘The House On The River: Insurrection’ released

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Rising Kashmir editor Shoeb Hamid’s debut novel ‘The House On The River: Insurrection’ has been released internationally and is available on the popular book distribution networks Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
Published by Partridge India, the ebook and paperback formats are available to the readers on Amazon India at prices of Rs 199.42 (Kindle Edition) and Rs 399 (Paperback).
The 248-pages book, the first major work of fiction from the author, covers a range of conflicts from personal to political the characters are subject to.