RK distances itself from fake Facebook page

This is to inform that Rising Kashmir distances itself and strongly condemns the plagiarism by a fake imposter Facebook page titled ‘Rising Kashmir’ out to malign our publication.
In the wake of the fake page using the same logo and reproducing the news content of other local dailies, the Rising Kashmir has registered a complaint with the cyber cell of the Jammu Kashmir Police against the page user and also wrote to Facebook.
The Rising Kashmir requests readers and well-wishers not to pay any heeds to this fake page.
Below is original Facebook page of Rising Kashmir.
https://www.facebook.com/therisingkashmir/?ref=bookmarks
