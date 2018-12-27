Riyaz Naikoo’s hide-out busted, blasted in Awantipora

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Dec 26:
A 14-hours-long search operation launched by troops in vast fields of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district ended after forces busted a hideout of HizbulMujhadeen operational commander RiyazNaikoo on Wednesday.
A police official said 55 Rashtriya Rifles, SOG Pulwama and Awantipora, 182 and 183 bns of CRPF cordoned off a vast Badarwan field area of Awantipora on Tuesday night.
The troops sealed Chakoora, Babgam, Nawnagri, Wasoora and other villages and conducted house to house searches.
A police official said cordon and search operation was launched after they received inputs about presence of militants in these fields.
During the operation, army choppers and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to track down the militants.
The reinforcement was called in the morning and cordon was extended after a hideout was busted in the fields.
Sources said blankets and eatables were found in the hideout that was later blasted by forces.
A police official on condition of anonymity said prima facie it seems that Hizb top commander RiyazNaikoo was using this hideout.
“The cordon was extended to locate more such hideouts. However, we didn’t find anyone. As contact with militants was not established, the combing operation was called off at around 1 pm today,” he said.
Authorities had suspended internet service in part of Pulwama to block the information about the operation.
Later, after the operation was called off, authorities restored the internet services.