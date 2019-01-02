Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 01:
Youth Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee Tuesday held a meeting chaired at Mirwaiz Manzil here. During the meeting the recent attempts of ‘desecrating’ the Jama Masjid was strongly condemned.
Addressing the meeting, Sufi Mushtaq said the Jama Masjid Srinagar has historical importance on religious, social and Political fronts as the Member-o-Mehrab of the mosque since centuries is central stage to the address the problems faced by the people of Kashmir.
He said the incident has disheartened the people of Kashmir and have undoubtedly wounded the religious and social sentiments of the people of Kashmir.