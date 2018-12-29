Rising infertility among Kashmiri women

Sheikh Umar Ahmad
If recent research statistics are to be believed, infertility among Kashmiri women is on rise owing to lifestyle changes and rising stress levels among female population.
According to psychiatric research, 800,000 people in Kashmir including women are affected by post-traumatic stress disorder’s (PTSD). So, does it has any role in potentiating the problem of infertility among women?
It is like any other day at the valley’s leading gynaecologist’s clinics crowded and packed with impulsive patients, who have come from different parts of Kashmir to the summer capital, Srinagar complaining of delayed periods, mis-conceptions and miscarriages.
Various studies have been conducted in the Kashmir which puts the percentage of women suffering from PCOS anywhere between 5-10 percent and still increasing which really is a disturbing trend.
A study carried out by SKIMS Soura on 112 women diagnosed with PCOS to decipher the prevalence of psychiatric disorders among women with PCOS and it was surprisingly found that one among five women has this disorder.
The most recent Indian National Family Survey (NFHS) indicates that at least 60 percent of Kashmiri married women report one PCOS or more reproductive health problems which is significantly higher in comparison to the national average of 40percent. The question behind it is that why it occurs so in Kashmiri women population?
Thousands of women in Kashmir are increasingly suffering from infertility. Couples are finding hard to fight the problem which has saddened hundreds of families across the valley.
Leading gynaecologists from state have their say that infertility is affecting the younger age group at an alarming rate which is worrisome.
We see that younger girls complain of delayed periods because of PCOS and other associated disorders. This rising prevalence of PCOS and infertility related disorders among younger and newly-wed couples can be attributed to changing lifestyle, food habits, increasing stress levels due to one reason or other, and the biggest contributor in this case is the armed conflict in Kashmir that have directly or indirectly increased the stress among the local population especially among younger girls and women and families that are worst hit, leading to pre-marriage stress induced reproductive disorders and miscarriages among married women.
Doctor’s too cite late marriages, hormonal imbalance, unhealthy lifestyles and stress as major reasons for infertility-related problems. The marital age for Kashmiri women has risen from 18-21 to 27-35 years.
Girls prefer quality education and a good career before marriage and so do boys. This has affected their child-bearing capacity, insists doctors at SKIMS Soura. Studies at the premier Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) indicate, 15.7 per cent women at child-bearing age will never have an offspring without clinical intervention.
A further 14 per cent of women are unable to conceive because of unknown medical conditions, further adding that conflict also gave way to infertility problems for women in the disputed region, due to increased stress levels.
Conflict has resulted in many psychiatric-problems in women, including depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety, which directly affect child birth.
The problem, once unknown in Kashmir, now affects 10 per cent of its female population, including teenagers and young women. The number of patients diagnosed with PCOS is adding with each day. PCOS is a major endocrine disorder which affects women of reproductive age. It is one of the leading causes of infertility across the world.
In yet another study at SKIMS, that among 112 young and adolescent PCOS women, 65 to 70 per cent of them suffered from psychiatric illnesses, eight patients suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), five had PTSD, and 27 were depressed supporting this fact that these problems are on rise more due to stress than due to any other relevant reasons.
As a counter strategy, over the years, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinics have raised some hopes for childless women. Kashmir had none until 2003. As we know that IVF procedures are a bit expensive costing between Rs. 200,000 to 300,000, making them out of reach for majority of the population. What makes things further worse for the women are the social ramifications of infertility.
Childless women are stigmatised and are looked down upon. Married women face the wrath of in-laws and husbands while unwedded girls fear marriage.
Many women are divorced over their inability to bear children, a trend common in rural areas. The story about the health of women in Kashmir does not end here. Besides the sick reproductive health, the general health of Kashmir women is fast deteriorating. Hypertension and orthopaedic problems have become common.
According to Dr M.A.Kamili, a leading physician, one of every 10 women above the age of 40 years are hypertensive. Fifty percent of women above the age-group of 60 years are hypertensive. However, the ratio of female hypertensive patients below 40 years of age is 15-20 percent. Besides age, obesity, excessive intake of salt and unhealthy lifestyles have given rise to hypertension to women in the valley.
Though the salt requirement of our body is six grams, which is fulfilled by any food we take be it fruit or vegetables, an average Kashmiri takes 20-22 grams of salt. This has resulted in rising ratio of hypertension here, notes Dr Kamli.
Amongst the orthopaedic problem, knee aches and lower back pain are common amongst women, besides osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a disease of bone that leads to an increased risk of fracture.
In osteoporosis the bone mineral density (BMD) is reduced, the microarchitecture of the bones is disrupted, and the amount and variety of proteins in bone are altered.
This is attributed to lack of required intake of calcium during and post pregnancy, during lactation period and after menopause.
Adding to the causes is overwork, lifting of heavy objects and lack of appropriate exercise. Knee ache, back ache and lack of calcium, which lead to osteoporosis accounting to 40 percent of women in Kashmir suffering from calcium deficiency. The problem is more urban than rural because of the sedentary lifestyle in urban cities.
In any society birth of a child is the climax of happy union, fulfilment of a cherished dream and ultimate desire of a married couple. Every human being has an instinctive desire to become a parent and look after the offspring.
Being a parent has many rewards and pleasures. For most people, to live alone, even with the loving mate, is unthinkable.
Parenthood, as a stage of life, is characterised by the need to look after, to take care and for a woman it is also an expression of creativity and affection.
A study by MSF revealed that patients who witnessed killings, explosions and torture showed higher level symptoms like behavioural and emotional change, social avoidance, improper sleep, and reduced sexual desire.
“Such patients will remain upset for longer times even if treated properly,” notes Dr Haque of Malaysia, one of the co-authors of the study.
In many cases the depression becomes most manifested in the reduced sexual desire. Most of the women suffering from the mood disorder tend to have high levels of anxiety and sleep disturbance. This affects sexual performance as well as ovulation, he says.
But more importantly, in a society like Kashmir, it is very hard for people to come to terms with accepting that they have a mood disorder.
So even though they are not able to bear children due to the mood disorder they seek medical attention instead of psychiatric help. Most of the tests reveal them to be normal but still they keep coming to the doctor for treatment.
A situation ensues where a person is being treated for a problem he does not have, and the actual problem gets overlooked. This creates more problems for the patient.
Stress and infertility are cause as well as effect of each other, he further states. So this problem keeps on aggravating.
Lately late marriages in Kashmir is the new entrant in this case that significantly contributes to hormonal imbalance related infertility disorders. Late marriages associated miscarriages are double-fold than stress and other associated comorbidities contributing in totality.
We see Kashmiri boys and girls prefer higher education, permanent government jobs and many others that lead to late marriages contributing to rising stress levels and hormonal changes that ultimately reduce their birth giving and conceiving ability among females and reproductive potential among males.
This disturbing trend is conceptually and logically worrisome and if the current trend continues, time is not far away when we will see more number of childless married couples than opposite.
So it is right time for the people of Kashmir to recognize the essence of early marriage rather timely marriage, if we cannot prevent ourselves from conflict related traumatic and stress disorders that is not with us, but at least, we must exercise utmost inclusiveness towards timely marriage proposals and must not deny many.
Parents also have a responsibility to timely wed their siblings and shoulder their responsibility. If we are to live our post- marriage lives with happiness, we are duty bound to act right now.
Author is a research scholar at CSIR IIIM Jammu
