Rising India-Pakistan crisis hit Kashmir tourism

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
The tourist arrivals here in Kashmir have fallen to a trickle amid an escalating crisis between India and Pakistan. The stakeholders however said that all the efforts were on to reverse the negative impact of continued cycle of violence.
Hundreds of taxis stood idle at the Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, after both the countries have carried out air strikes.
The taxi drivers said February and March were usually the busiest season but this year prospects were looking grim.
One of the taxi drivers Imran Ahmad said their income has been down by more than 80 percent compared with previous weeks as very few people were in town to visit the famous tourist spots like Phalgam, Gulmarag, Dal lake.
“The situation is very bad for us,” he said. “I think the time has come to settle this India-Pakistan conflict for good.”
He said that the main reason for the sudden dip in the tourist flow and the cancellation of the bookings is the face-off between India and Pakistan’s air-force.
One of the top hoteliers in Kashmir wishing not to be named said since tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, the tourism industry has bore the brunt.
“After 2016 agitation triggered by the killing of Burhan Wani’s killing, tourism industry is gasping for breath,” the hotelier said.
Despite being a highly militarized area, Kashmir especially tourist places like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg are completely safe. The Kashmir is as it best and considered safe as any other tourist places in India.
Chairman J&K Hotelier Club Mushtaq Chaya said for many years there has not been a single instance when a tourist visiting the valley was hurt or ill-treated by locals or militants.
“Locals treat tourists as their guests and take the responsibility towards safeguarding them and making their holidays memorable,” said Chaya.
However, ever since situation worsened between India and Pakistan, Kashmir’s tourism industry has received big upsets in the form of cancellation of bookings and flights.