Rising incidents of girl child abandonment extremely worrisome, says Mirwaiz

‘Domestic violence, workplace harassment other forms of oppression’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his message on International Women’s Day said it was a day to introspect that has the condition of our girls and women who are an equal part of our society, improved over the years.’
In a statement, Mirwaiz said despite Kashmir being a Muslim majority state and despite the clear guidance in Quran regarding the equal status and rights of women, yet the abominable practice of female feticide and abandonment of girl child is still prevalent.
Mirwaiz said, “The rising incidents of child abandonment mostly girls that we have seen in the last few days is extremely worrisome. Domestic violence and workplace harassment are other forms of oppression against women that is rampant while the rape, most despicable crime against women continues.”
Mirwaiz said: “Add to this the repercussions and effects of the conflict on our women who have been rendered half widows, widows or orphans. And whose chastity has also many a times been violated as a war weapon by the forces.”
Mirwaiz said that “as individuals and society it is imperative upon us that we realize these things, educate ourselves and rise to the occasion, to support and stand for our women and give them their due.”
He said “as far as our women are concerned, the resilience and grit that they have shown and the way they are battling all odds and yet moving forward is commendable.”
