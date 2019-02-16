Rise above politics, address Kashmir dispute: KCSDS to Modi

SRINAGAR:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), a civil society group, on Friday said that Government of India its civil society must rise above politics and help addressing Kashmir dispute– to end sufferings
Meanwhile, the civil society group also expressed grief over loss of precious lives. In a statement issued here, KCSDS, said that they were deeply mourning the brutal death of Shuaib and his associate.
“Nobody in Kashmir could be happy or celebrate deaths,” the members said. “No human being worth the name could feel happy over the death and destruction even of the enemy.”
The members said that the moot point to ponder is how to address the cause of this bloodshed and destruction and end it forever.
“The essence of truth of the historical realities is submerged under the biased ways of looking at it. Truth in this situation is devoured by narrow, misplaced, misinformed and prejudiced views and feelings; symptoms are substituted for causes,” it said. “In this somber moment government must introspect how it has brutalized youth so much so that they are ready to die carried total oppression and destroyed hundreds of thousands of families here and then celebrated these devastations as ‘double centuries’ and so on.”
The KCSDS said that as if life of Kashmiris doesn’t count. “India’s only response would be to bang Pakistan and ignore its indigenous nature as Ajay Shukla rightly said yesterday that the tragic event has local dynamics and in Southern districts alone forces have killed over one hundred boys in the past couple of months alone,” they aid.
“Instead of trading charges and threatening unprecedented reactions, it is time to cool headedly assess the losses on all sides and resolve the issue that has devoured so many lives, caused so much heart break and made Kashmir an ever raging inferno,” they said, adding “But the government of India will try to make out of it an international terror issue dragging Pakistan into it, strangulate Kashmiris and bury their just struggle under the blanket of denial and obfuscation.” They said that Modi-led government must rises about “petty politics” and sees the issue for what it is.