Ring Road will destroy our livelihood: Farmers

Affected families hold protest, demand proper compensation
Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 19:
Farmers affected by Semi Ring Road Monday held a protest against Government here over ‘forcible’ land acquisition. The protesting farmers alleged that Governor Administration has failed to fulfill the demands of affected landowners and from last two years the process of land acquisition is not being completed.
An alternate road link will be coming up in the next few years connecting outer Pampore highway with Manigam-Ganderbal via Wathoora Chadoora–Budgam, Soibugh and Narbal, Sumbal, Lar Ganderbal. The Semi Ring Road project is around 60 km long and starts from Galander Pampore and ends at Manigam in Ganderbal. Lot of agriculture land will be acquired in Pulwama, Budgam, some parts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.
In the 1st phase, Gallandar to Narbal project will be taken up and then in the 2nd phase Manigam Ganderbal road link will be executed. Most of the affected district will be Budgam as around 4000 kanals of land will be acquired very soon. In Ganderbal 2341 Kanals of land will be acquired. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be executing this project and the said authority has been already directed to deposit the required funds into the accounts of respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) so as the process of payment of land compensation can be started.
The “prestigious project” is monitored by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The project has been allotted in March this year to Ramkay Infrastructure but work is yet to be taken up .
“We appeal PMO to look into the reasons why work on the road project is not being taken up despite the fact that PM Modi himself inaugurated the project in Srinagar during May this year,” said Raja Muzaffar, Convener of Land Owners Welfare Committee.
The farmers said that before authorities take up this project some of their suggestions need to be taken into consideration by J&K Government and officials of NHAI. The sugeestions are that the government must think about alternate livelihood of farmers who are loosing more than 70 % of their total land holding.
“National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) pays adequate compensation to the farmers / other persons whose land and property is acquired for construction of highways in other states of India. 4 times in Rural areas, 2 times in Urban areas, but not in J&K as Central Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act is not applicable in our state,” the farmers said.
As per the provisions of new Land Acquisition Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act (LARR) enacted by Congress lead UPA Government in 2013, land and property owners get 4 times more compensation than the market value of land/ property in rural areas and 2 times in urban areas, but the said law is not applicable in J&K.
"The Governor Administration must come up with an ordinance for a enactment of new version of land acquisition act in J&K so that affected people in J&K get adequate compensation during acquisition process," said G A Paul President of Land Owners Welfare Committee.