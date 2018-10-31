Ring Road project: Kansal for close coordination between NHAI, other deptts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal on Tuesday inspected the pace of progress on Jammu Ring Road and called for close coordination between different state departments and National Highway Authorities of India for swift completion of the project.
According to an official, he said this after charring a meeting of the officers of district administration, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and representatives of executing agencies.
The 58.25 km, 4-lane Jammu Ring Road, being built at a cost of Rs 2023.87 crore, will link Jagati (western Jammu) to Raya Morh. There will be 8 large bridges, 6 flyovers, 2 tunnels and 4 via ducts on this route, the NHAI authorities informed the meeting, the official said.
Accompanied by District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar inspected the ongoing works at Sarore, Bishnah and Nagrota areas.
Earlier, during the meeting Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar highlighted the progress achieved and various bottlenecks facing the project. He said that 50 villages are coming under the alignment of Ring Road and 90 % of land acquisition process has been completed.
It was also informed in the meeting that work is under process on 28 Km road out of 58 KM and 20% of road work will be completed and opened to traffic by March 31, 2019.
Principal Secretary expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved in the land acquisitions for the Project as most of the land acquisition proceedings are at its final stages and land is being handed over to the NHAI.
He directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely disbursement of pending compensation amount on account of land acquisition to the owners. He passed necessary instructions on this regard to SDM (South).
Kansal directed the Project Director, NHAI for maintaining close coordination with line departments including PHE, PDD, PWD(R&B), Irrigation and Flood Control for smooth construction of Ring Road.
SDM Jammu South Srikant Suse, Project Director Ajay Kumar Rajay, CGM KV Sai Krishna Rao, Superintendent Engineers of R&B and PHE along with other senior officers of NHAI and concerned departments were present on the occasion, the official added.