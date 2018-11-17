Rigzin inaugurates India Travel Mart Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 16:
Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel, inaugurated India Travel Mart Jammu – region’s biggest Travel & Tourism Exhibition at Hotel Ramada, Gulab Singh Marg, Jammu.
Director Tourism, O.P Bhagat, Joint Director Tourism, Showkat Malik, Deputy Director Publicity, S.K Atri, Assistant Director Tourism, Rupali Mahajan and other senior officers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Travel Agents, Tour Organizers, Hoteliers, Media and prominent citizens were present on this occasion.
During this mega gala event, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Jharkhand Tourism, West Bengal Tourism, Goa Tourism, Hotel Ramada- Jammu, Club Mahindra, Sterling Holidays, Travel Mail and other participants will showcase their products besides. Members of National Travel Associations like ADTOI, IATO, TAAI, OTOAI, JKTDC, TASK, TAAK, JATO, KHAROF, J&K HARA, KHARA, KHBOA, PHROA and other travel trade associations from Jammu & Kashmir are supporting this mega event.
“With the kind of stressful lives that we lead, a person tends to look for refreshing holidays and unique travel destination to unwind, to simplify this need, we have ITM-Jammu annually where in the customers get specially designed packages and great deals with innumerable choices. The constant support and eager interest from Travel Industry makes it a success year after year. So if you are planning your dream holiday, visit our exhibition,” says Ajay Gupta, Managing Director, ITM. He said that ITM understand the need to promote the Tier II & Tier III cities in tourism, a unique blend of hassle free travel packages.
The exhibition showcases State Tourism Boards, Travel Operators, Agents, Travel Portals, Hotels and Resorts. ITM-Jammu caters to the needs of everyone in terms of vacations, weekend getaways, family holidays, honeymooners, business trips, MICE, Adventure, Wildlife, Desert Safari and Pilgrimage tourism. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kerala, exotic international destinations and much more would be made accessible to everyone due to array of tailor made packages.
Special attractions of ITM Jammu are Travel Theme based Painting Competition for Kids, Travel Quiz for children and Special discount for Visitors, Travellers and Corporate by some exhibitors.
The opening hour of the exhibition is from 11 AM - 7 PM for the first two days (Friday and Saturday) and from 11 AM – 6 PM on the last day (Sunday).