Rigzian, Sarmad give away TAAI awards

Tourism Deptt, private players working in tandem for marketing campaigns: Secy Tourism
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 07:
Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal and Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez along with Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah gave away awards to the stalwarts of the tourism industry for their contribution to the success of the historic 64th convention and exhibition of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) held here from March 27to 29 this year.
With an aim to showcase and promote the state’s potential as a major tourist destination, TAAI in association with the Ministry of Tourism and J&K government organized 64th annual convention and exhibition at Srinagar.
The convention witnessed a congregation of local travel and trade associations as well as hospitality delegates from all over India and abroad.
TAAI – JK Chapter, which organized the award ceremony gave away over 40 mementoes to the contributors here.
On the occasion, Chief Guest Rigzian Sampheal said travel industry is doing the commendable job to attract tourists here by organizing such exhibitions in the state and also by their participation in the road shows and travel marts within and outside the country.
He said though tourist footfall was low but the travel industry is optimistic about its revival for which both the department and the private players have to work together for the promotion of the sector.
He said the department is organizing Kashmir Autumn Festival from October 25 to October 27 at Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg to promote tourism.
“We will be inviting the leading tourism destination sellers from across the country on a FAM tour here during the festival so that they get a first-hand experience of how beautiful the Valley is and how freely the tourists are enjoying holidays and local hospitality. This will help us counter negative perception to a greater extent,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez said TAAI convention was held in the State after a gap of 32 years, which is a big achievement and has helped attract tourists to the state.
Sarmad, who was Secretary Tourism during the TAAI Convention, complimented the travel and hospitality sector for successful conduct of Convention, saying its success is the demonstration of the will of the private players to promote the tourism industry.
He said the better experience of over 600 delegates who participated in the Convention would go a long way in promoting the tourism industry of the State.
Earlier, TAAI JK Chapter Zahoor Qari in his welcome address said delegates have been all praise of the state’s beauty and hospitality, which has convinced them that the J&K state is safe for travellers.
“The TAAI convention delegates from different part of the country have been sending travellers to the state in good number after their successful FAM tour here,” he said.
Qari also lauded the efforts of the then director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah for his unflinching support and contribution in the successful conduct of the Convention.
“Both Sarmad Hafeez Sahab and Mahmood Shab made lot of efforts in attracting Convection to the state. They held several rounds of meetings with the TAAI national body for hosting the Convention,” he said.
