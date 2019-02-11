Rigorous market-checking across Srinagar markets

DC Srinagar inspects several City markets
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 10:
Special market-checking squads constituted here on Saturday undertook rigorous inspection of markets across the Srinagar district on Sunday to prevent overpricing of commodities in the wake of snowfall-led closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
The market-checking was held across all seven Tehsils of the district to verify adherence to approved prices of commodities and quality of eatables sold in markets and prevent profiteering and black marketing.
Several business establishments found overcharging or violating other provisions were sealed and profiteers arrested during the market-checking in different Tehsils of the district.
Strict instructions were issued to all kinds of business establishments and sellers of essential commodities to ensure strict adherence to approved rates and desist from overcharging and black marketing failing which would attract strict action under the law.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, also visited and inspected several City markets. He strictly instructed the concerned departments to ensure thorough market-checking and strict adherence to fair-pricing of essential commodities sold in markets across the district.
While speaking on the occasion, the DDC said market-checking will continue whilst the highway remains closed in efforts to prevent profiteering and black-marketing.
Dr Shah warned all business establishments and sellers against overpricing of commodities and appealed the general public to report instances thereof at DC Office helpline number 7051112345.