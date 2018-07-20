Is the Right to Information (RTI) an impasse and should people still pin their hopes on the powerful yet impotent act – the relevance of these questions after nine years of its enactment (RTI Act) has become important. To ensure transparency in governance, the right to information was endorsed by former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and then picked up by former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Although the RTI Act was first passed in January 2004, the need for a more elaborate and state’s own RTI Act was scripted in early 2009 when Omar was the chief minister and AR Rather was the law minister of the then government. The draft produced in February 2009 was palatable and promised new checks and balances on governance, bureaucracy in particular. It was enacted on March 20, 2009. Despite that there were several shortcomings identified and raised by RTI activists who tried to rally support for the extension of the provisions in the Act. Over the years the expectation level has come down as poor implementation of the Act has hardly fetched anything. While the NC party had promised to have more robust anti-graft laws and an empowered RTI Act, the PDP-BJP government tried to emulate the same in their Agenda of Alliance. Under Governance Reforms the PDP-BJP government said it would ensure genuine autonomy of institutions of probity, including State Accountability Commission and Vigilance Commission, besides mentioning an organization that was to deal with the Right to Information Act. What is interesting to note is that since 2004, corruption in the state has not turned slow but on the contrary, and as per popular perception has increased only. For a longer period of time, the commissions were headless, probity poor and accountability near zero. Successive three governments with different political regimes and parties made lofty claims about ensuring transparency and improving the governance in the state – but except the change of political guard not much has changed on ground. It is even late for the government to admit that the much touted Right to Information Act has failed. Still the blame has to be placed somewhere – is it the bureaucracy, the political leadership or people who have not come forward and fought for their rights? It however doesn’t change the popular perception that RTI has become an impotent tool.