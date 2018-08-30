Right kind of development

Natural disasters like floods, famines, landslides and cloudbursts due to rapid precipitation that wreaked havoc in different states have also restarted the debate on development and sustainability. There has never been a single model or paradigm of development adopted by states, and more than ever the qualms about the accepted and implemented ones have compounded with large scale destruction that can be related with these models. In Kashmir, a region that is landlocked as well as gifted with numerous water bodies, excessive water in the form of floods has suddenly become a problem. A thoughtful view of the past reveals that the people of Kashmir embraced the water bodies and made them part of their way of living. There have been floods recorded in the past also and of greater magnitude too, but the damage done by them is not even close to the ones by recent floods. In the name of development, wetlands, marshes and even lake areas have been filled with earth – houses, roads and commercial buildings today stand at places that were once covered with water. While these sites are most vulnerable to floods and should expect it, this kind of vacuous development has also led to the choking of the natural drainage system in Kashmir. With the increase in settlements in flood prone areas and due to urbanization, the scale of the damage has increased over the years. The senseless development has led to the conversion of some of the wetlands into dry lands, but it hasn’t changed the larger ecosystem. The areas of lakes and river Jhelum have been encroached, but at the same time people have invited troubles for themselves. Water never posed as a threat or problem to the people of Kashmir who lived several decades ago. Today, people can’t think of living the way the predecessors have and most of it is because of the oversight of those who applied development models without trying to assess what they could lead to. It is because of this blind pursuit that ecosystems are on the verge of breaking down with collateral damage that is almost impossible to recompense. In city and towns we often see it as haphazard growth and development, but that is only a superficial view. By trying to make way for comforts and conveniences to the public, the government as well as non government sections may be guilty of writing down the beginning of their own end. New paradigms and new models that take into consideration natural scheme of things need to be discovered.