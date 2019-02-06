Rifleman Aurangzeb killing: Army detains three RR men for questioning

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army has detained three of its personell for questioning for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of Rifleman Aurangzeb by militants in June last year.
Quoting sources, Indian Express reported that three personnel of 44 Rashtriya Rifles identified as Abid Wani, Tajamul Ahmad and Adil Wani are facing an inquiry for allegedly sharing information with militants about Aurangzeb .
“Two are from Pulwama and one is from Kulgam (police districts). Their role came up during the investigation into the killing of Aurangzeb,” IE reported.
Ahmad’s family members said he was called to the RR camp in Pulwama where was beaten, according to the report.
He is currently being treated in a hospital in Srinagar.
It is suspected that the trio army men shared information about Aurangzeb who was abducted after he set out from the camp for his home in Poonch, the report said.
Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IE that “details are being ascertained” about the incident.