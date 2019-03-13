Rifle snatched from ATM guard in Shopian recovered, two arrested: Police

March 13, 2019 |

A 12-bore rifle snatched from an ATM guard in Kundalan area of south Kashmir's Shopian was recovered and two accused held by the police, an official said on Tuesday.

"Police in Shopian district solved a weapon snatching case and arrested two accused persons involved in the crime," said the official.

The 12-bore rifle was snatched from an ATM guard in Kundulan area on March 6, 2019.

"During the course of investigation, the involvement of two individuals surfaced. Both the accused persons have been taken into custody.

Further investigation in the matter led to the recovery of the snatched weapon," he said adding that investigation is in progress.



