Rifle goes missing from Police Station Shopian, SPO's involvement suspected

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A special police officer (SPO) has gone missing along with an AK-47 rifle from police station Shopian in south Kashmir on Saturday.
Sources said that the SPO has been missing and has taken AK-47 rifle of another cop from the station today in the morning.
The SPO has been identified as Showkat Ahmad of Hermain village of Shopian.
Following the incident, police has sounded an alert across the south Kashmir and launched a hunt to nab the fleeing SPO.
A top police officer said that an AK rifle is missing at police station Shopian since today morning.
The officer said it is suspected that SPO is involved in stealing the rifle.
“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up,” the officer said. (GNS)