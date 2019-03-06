Rifle goes missing from J&K bank in Shopian

March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation after a rifle went reportedly missing by a security guard of a Jammu and Kashmir bank branch in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

Official sources on Wednesday said a security guard of Kundalan branch of J&K Bank reported that his 12-bore rifle went missing from the bank on Tuesday evening.

“A case was registered and investigation was taken up,” they said, adding all the angles of the case are being looked at.