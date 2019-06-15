Rich tributes paid to RK founder on first death anniversary

June 15, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

• Book titled ‘Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines’ released

• 3 toppers of Universities conferred with award of excellence in Media studies

The first death anniversary of Rising Kashmir’s founder editor, Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari, was observed on Friday in Srinagar here with speakers hailing the contribution of late journalist.

The function was organized by Kashmir Media House at Tagore Hall here, where rich tributes were paid to late Bukhari, who was shot dead along with his two PSOs outside his office at Press Enclave last year.

The event was presided over by The Wire’s founding editor Sidharth Varadarajan while senior journalist Saeed Naqvi was the guest of honor on the occasion.

A book titled ‘Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines’ was released which is co-authored by Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari and his wife Dr Tahmeena Bukhari.

Addressing the gathering, Bukhari’son, Tamheed Bukhari, made an emotional speech about the death of his father.

“It is hard to accept the death of a loved one, especially when you did not have the chance to say goodbye. In particular, when the deceased was taken so suddenly, it was shocking,” he said.

Tamheed said in 2016, when his father suffered a stroke, his family was in a state of shock for days together, but his miraculous recovery gave him a lesson that his father was resilient.

“We all took a lesson out of it as my father used to say and used to believe ‘Never give up,’” he said.

Tamheed said he cannot bring his father back, but at least , “I can live a life that I know he would be proud of. I miss a million things every detail of which is my dad.”

“He taught me so much in the short time we spent together. The only solace in this dismal time is the support that I have received from my family.”

“I want to confer my thanks to my family for their good wishes they rendered. I also want to pay tribute to the two slain PSOs who also lost their lives alongside my father,” he said.

Prominent columnist and journalist Aijaz-ul-Haq presented a book review of the ‘Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines’.

About the book, he said, it covers selected works of Dr Shujaat related to different political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, India as well as Pakistan between 2013 and 2018. He said he had titled his book review as ‘Reading Shujaat between the red lines.’

“Bukhari has tried to address different political challenges in the region with a focus on peace and stability between India and Pakistan. It also traces the ground political realities in Kashmir,” Haque said.

In balancing one set “of truth we need other and Bukhari was one who was presenting the same view.”

He read out from Bukhari’s book, that said,” the anger that is ruling the streets is a manifestation of a long-pending political dispute that New Delhi refuses to recognize from decades.”

Haque also paid rich tributes to Bukhari and said he was the icon of the peace in Kashmir.

On the occasion, Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari Award of Excellence in Media Studies was presented to ‘Gold Medalists’ of Mass Communication subject in three varsities of Kashmir including Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora (IUST), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and University of Kashmir (KU).

Ufaq Fatima of IUST, Ubaid Naqshbandi from KU and Saliq Parvez from CUK received gold medals which were presented to them jointly by Chief Guest Varadarajan, Naqvi and Shujaat’s father, Professor Syed Rafi-ud-Din Bukhari.

The event was hosted by noted broadcaster Mohammad Amin Bhat and vote of thanks was presented by Syed Rafi-ud-Din Bukhari.

Apart from senior journalists, the event was also attended by politicians including, AIP Supremo Er Rasheed, JKPM President Shah Faesal, NC leader Imran Nabi Dar, Congress leader Saif-ud-din Soz and others.