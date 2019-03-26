Rich tributes paid to Maqbool Sahil on his first death anniversary

March 26, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

On the first death anniversary of prominent journalist and writer Maqbool Sahil, literati on Monday paid him rich tributes and highlighted his contribution to the field of literature and journalism.

The program was organized by Pahari and Urdu section of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) at Seminar Hall Lal Mandi, Srinagar.

The program was presided over by the noted writer and Pahari poet Abdul Rahid Qureshi and Director Floriculture Abdul Hafiz Masoodi was the chief guest on the occasion.

While paying rich tributes to the Sahil Maqbool, Qureshi described him as the “name of the movement”.

“Sahil was the multi-talented person and no one could replace him. I knew him from past 30 years and was close to my heart always,” he said.

On the occasion noted writer, Parvez Manous and Zubair Qureshi presented papers on his life and work. The duo paid rich tributes to the noted author.

Manous described Sahil as the “man of commitment and courageous”.

“Sahil struggled a lot but did not bow down his head. Sahil was straight-forward person and would not tolerate injustice. He narrated his stories by his writings, which could be understood by those who have spent time with him,” he said.

The other speakers who paid tributes to the Sahil included Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Pahari language editor at the Academy, Mohammad Ashraf Tak, and others.

Hailing from a remote village in Kokernag area of south Kashmir, Muhammad Maqbool Khokhar alias Maqbool Sahil created a niche for himself in Kashmir journalism due to his sheer perseverance despite all odds.

He was associated with Rising Kashmir newspaper as senior sub-editor.

On the occasion noted singer Fayaz Ahmad Khan paid rich tributes to the poet. He presented the songs which were composed by the Maqbool Sahil.

During the session, the poetic symposium was also organized in which 15 poets took part.

Senior journalist, prolific Urdu and Pahari writer, Sahil passed away on March 20 last year due to a massive heart attack.