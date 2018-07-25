Rice at risk

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
Rice is taken twice a day. It has been a stable food for Kashmiris throughout. It is taken to full belly. Hakhbata (spinach and rice) is a wish every common Kashmiri craves for.
People have experienced extreme sufferings for want of rice due to droughts, famines and scanty attitude of different rulers in past. The present scenario is again posing a threat because the land producing rice is shrinking. Conversion, the unchecked bane is wrongfully thought to be a boon.
The issue is yet to become a common concern. Even the conscious people like academicians, environmentalists, civil society organizations and media persons are watching the changing status of paddy land but the feelings are hardly reflected anywhere.
Wherever it is, it is superficial. On record are the facts, all these learned sections of society yelled against the application of Food Security Act. But the cause, why this act, remained off the scene.
Doesn’t this reveal our tunnel vision that we react to the threats of our existence only when they strangle us or make us sink.
Protesters, including some prominent civil society members, religious figures and even separatists said the act was anti-poor, but they have been tight-lipped over the land mafia which is a visible anti-natural phenomena and a prime cause of food shortage.
People are lured with sky rocketing rates to sell their rice-yielding land which is then converted into residential and commercial structures.
The legal provisions prohibiting such unnatural practices are conspicuously “negotiated” to allow the traditional rice bowls dumped with sand, cement and stones. The money received by the sellers has varied purposes to be spent on.
To meet the unnecessary, irreligious and unproductive expenses on marriages, a simple institution it was, to make them extremely lavish is one of the push factors to sell out the chunks of land which had hither to played as a source of self-sufficiency for its master. Education of the children is now being prioritized in the contemporary knowledge society.
So many poor but ambitious people make it by selling the land, if they possess. Some sell it out for constructing big houses beyond requirement.
Some convert, what they term, the less productive paddy land into horticultural activities owing to its higher output as a cash crop. That is why there is a proportional increase in horticultural land and its production.
We easily fail to differentiate between apple and rice. Kashmiris can live without eating apple as it is not the staple food in Kashmir. It is only rice which relieves the pain of stomach.
On the other hand and in straight contrast to the situation, there is a less availability of local labourers interesting in rice cultivation.
Now everywhere and almost in every agricultural operation, outsiders are put to the job except a little quantity of local labourers.
The disintegration of joint families and the family feuds have already set a trend of living in separate palatial homes with big lawns and backyards. This has pushed the people, particularly in urban areas, to move towards peripheries in paddy fields.
Right now forty percent food grains and more than twenty percent vegetables are imported- an alarming state of dependency we have put in ourselves. And the present food act is considered by a large section of people to deepen the crisis.
That is why the people feel “insecure” despite being assured “security” in the food act.
In the harder situations to come, we need some short term measures and long term policies and programmes to meet the challenges of rice crisis by stopping the land conversion or its selling even for the good reasons by coming up with alternate support systems in different packages.
Civil society members, academics, religious scholars, separatist leadership, and social activists must feel the pain and sensitise the people about the issue and act as a strong pressure group to ensure the blanket ban on the conversion of paddy land.
We have a good number of social, cultural, political and rights activists and organizations actively doing their job in their respective spheres but have hardly any agricultural activist who would act as a watch dog to stop agricultural vandalisation.
The vacuum needs to be debated and filled in by committed, zealous and well oriented and articulated persons at least to preserve and protect the status of land, the big concern of our bellies.
At the government level, the agricultural universities and institutions and concerned departments must be activated and empowered enough to come forward to resolve the issues which have put the rice at risk.
We need devoted agricultural scientists and activists like Dr Sominathan or so to change the course of our agricultural operations and productions to make it attractive for new generations in the midst of job scarcity, if not bringing the green revolution.
To ensure all this, we need a dynamic and commanding statesmanship which would act as actual custodian of land and its relation with people.
The agricultural reforms and concerns must become the talk of the town as a dominant discourse. Or, a process of sensitisation should begin right now to take only one meal a day not two.