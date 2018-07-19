Rewarding rapist defenders shocking violation of spirit of justice: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said rewarding those who defend alleged murderers and rapists was shocking violation of the spirit of justice.
In a series of tweets, she said: “Ironic that a day after celebrating World Day for International Justice, the defence counsel in the horrific rape and murder Kathua case has been appointed as Additional Advocate General.”
In her second tweet, she said: “Rewarding those who defend alleged murderers & rapists is abhorrent & a shocking violation of the spirit of justice. Such a move will only serve to encourage the rape culture rampant in our society. Expect the @jandkgovernor to intervene.”
An eight-year-old girl was drugged, raped and then murder by a gang of eight people inside a temple this January in Kathua district.