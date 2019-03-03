Revoking MFN Status: Symbolic not economic

Javid Ahmad Khan
The aftermath of Pulwama attack leads to the development of the perception that India is going to take the strict steps against Pakistan.
One of the policy-measure India adopted is to revoke the MFN status which is economic in nature but represents symbolic value. The policy is politically motivated reaction with least economic consequences for Pakistan.
Assuming the most of the economic loss to the Pakistan is illusion and must be understood only to fulfil the perceptions of the people already developed.
Even if all the trade is blocked with the Pakistan still given the global market it will least impact the Pakistan economically.
The policy has limited capability to impact the trade sector of the Pakistan. There are plenty of reason to support the argument like the nature of MFN in itself, the restrictions already Pakistan faced even when the MFN status was in practice, trade depends upon political tensions, percentage of trade in the overall trade, pattern of the trade and Pakistan’s most globally exported commodities and their share in Indian market, infrastructure bottlenecks and Informal trade.
The first and foremost thing to clear about the MFN status is that it does not represents any special treatment to the country, MFN doesn’t mean preferential treatment instead it means non-discriminatory trade ensures that the country receiving MFN status will not be in a disadvantageous situation compared to the granter’s other trade partners.
India has been honouring its MFN obligation towards Pakistan since 1996 that is after the formation of the WTO.
However, Pakistan has not done so and could be called to violate the rules of the WTO. There remains many reasons for that ranging from trade deficit in its trade with India, fear of political backlash and else experts like NishaTaneja believed that Pakistan has related the MFN status to the resolution of the Kashmir.
Second for Pakistan MFN status granted by India represents a global expression that India follows the path of the non-discrimination clause of WTO towards Pakistan which is not correct in action as IMF study in 2005 concluded that despite the MFN status official tariff rates were higher in India.
The study concludes that Indians trade restrictions measures eight (on scale from one to ten) while Pakistan stood at six.
It seems that before granting MFN status to India, Pakistan actually plays the role of the trade partner with MFN status to India.
India is not still the important export market for Pakistan and this is not wholly the result of the fact that Indian economy is growing faster than Pakistan but the discrimination nature of the India in action towards Pakistan despite of MFN status.
As compared to other SAARC countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka trade of India remains low with Pakistan.
Third the Trade between India and Pakistan is much vulnerable to political tensions between the countries. MFN in practice or its revoking can’t help in this aspect when the core issues remains unsolved.
The historical study of the trade between the countries depicts that following the partition in 1947, India-Pakistan trade fell drastically and came to a near standstill for almost nine years in the aftermath of the 1965 war however the trade dialogue did resume in 1973-74 but the pace of increase was slow even after the MFN status.
Trade again becomes the victim following the attacks on Indian Parliament, Mumbai, Pathankot and Uri. Any sophisticated measure having economic implication needs the support of the political tension minimization in order to bear the fruits of the policy. In other words no economic policy will work as the confidence measure in isolation.
The MFN status revoking would make a little impact on the volume of the trade and even the pattern of the trade. Speaking on the MFN status and volume of trade it occupies a negligence importance. Bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has increased from $0.34 billion in 2003-05 to around $2.3 billion in 2016-17.
However, it is abysmally low when compared to India’s total trade of around $970 billion in 2018 and Pakistan’s total merchandise trade of around $78 billion in 2017.
At present, India exports goods worth $1.9 billion to Pakistan, while Pakistan exports goods worth $0.5 billion to India – just around 2% of Pakistan’s total merchandise exports in 2017.
Such an amount of the trade with the Pakistan would represent how economic significance the removal of the MFN status occupy.
Fifth on the pattern of the trade globally, Pakistan’s top 10 exports are home textiles ($3.95 billion), cotton fabrics ($3.49 billion), knitted garments ($2.51 billion), woven garments ($2.46 billion), cereals including rice ($1.75 billion), articles of leather ($0.631 billion), sugar and confectionary ($0.511 billion), medical and precision equipment ($0.410 billion), fish ($0.406 billion) and cement ($0.385 billion).
These products account for 80.46% of Pakistan’s global exports. However, they have a meagre presence in the Indian market.
For example Home textile exports to India stood at $1.18 million, cotton fabrics $1.13 million, knitted garments $1.29 million, woven garments $2.69 million, articles of leather $0.920 million, sugar and confectionary $0.819 million, medical and precision equipment $11.78 million, fish $0.166 million and cement $87.18 million.
When the top exports have little relevance to explore the market of the India the presence of the MFN status or its absence is little relevant and is not economically significant.
Sixth there exists the argument on the potential and untapped trade between the two countries. In one of the study World Bank claimed that if there is conducive environment trade would go up to 37 billion dollars.
The pre and post 1996 represents marginal changes in the trade between the countries. KalpanaKochhar and EjazGhani, both of the World Bank argues in one of their essays that for India and Pakistan to enjoy the “greatest gains” from MFN and liberalized trade, “accompanying reforms of trade facilitation and connectivity” especially infrastructural and institutional improvements are essential. Technically alone the presence of the MFN status was not any trade bosting key between the countries.
Lastly the trade between the two countries takes place both through the formal and informal channels. If India’s revoking of the MFN status is accompanied by a ban on certain items that can be imported into India from Pakistan, experts say that it is likely that diverted trade through Dubai and Singapore will increase.
Author is assistant professor Economics at Islamic University of science and technology, Awantipora
khan.javid3@gmail.com