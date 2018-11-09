Revoke the licenses of industries operating in violation of SC, NGT guidelines: JKNPP

‘Pesticide units playing havoc with human lives, environment’
‘Pesticide units playing havoc with human lives, environment’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Thursday called for revocation of licenses of the industries operating in Jammu that violate the guidelines of Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.
As per a statement, the party chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, alleged that the there was utter disregard for norms and breach of SC and NGT directives by the mushroom growth of pollution creating units and pesticide industries in Jammu region.
“He said that it has caused huge ecological imbalance besides health hazards and loss of human lives. Our party seeks the personal indulgence of the Governor to stem the rot in the interest of the public health and hygiene.”
He accused the “defiant industrialists” of enriching their coffers at the cost of lives of common people in “collusion with the corrupt functionaries in the government”.
He, as per the statement, was addressing a press conference in Jammu today.
Coming down heavily on the pollution creating industries particularly pesticides, chemical, cements besides others, Singh sought a review of the licenses granted to them in the light of recommendations made by Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.
He said that during his several visits to villages in Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, Vijaypur and Bari Brahmana earlier, he was apprised by locals that several pesticides namely Carbofuran, Chlorpyrifos, Phorate, Atazine, Monocrotophos, Newsicle, Furadan, Fusilaxole, Deltamethsin, Curator etc. which were declared as extremely hazardous by WHO were being produced without any check.
He said that toxic pesticides units continue to be allowed to operate in J&K especially Jammu region despite their highly hazardous effects including nausea, nervous and respiratory, paralysis, reproduction problems, environmental toxicity, chest discomforts, skin ailments, cancer etc.
“Not only were they being allowed to operate with impunity but were granted several concessions by the state govt. including interest subsidy, CIS, tax exemptions etc. Not a single officer of the Health, Agriculture, or pollution Control had ever taken any action against any such unit for violation of Food Safety Act, Insecticides Act or under various Environmental Laws.”
Anguished over the huge environmental and ecological degradation besides serious health hazards caused by nauseating growth of un-authorized brick-kilns, hot mix plants and illegal stone crushers operational in and around Jammu, Singh further accused the Govt. departments “of issuing NOCs and allowing immunity to influential offenders including ex-Ministers, sitting MPs and legislators besides other affluent people”.
“There were hundreds of brick-kilns and stone crushes operating in the state without fulfilling the pre-requisites laid down by the GOI, Ministry of environment and Ministry of Mines in pursuance of the Supreme Court directions.”
“Several units had been installed in prohibited areas and non specified locations by powerful mafia in league with corrupt govt. functionaries.”
Seeking the immediate disbanding of such un-authorized brick kilns and stone crushers, Singh alleged that State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the other concerned Deptts. including geology and Mining, Forests, I&FC and the erstwhile State government of allegedly failing to book the delinquents due to political clout enjoyed by them and money power wielded by them.