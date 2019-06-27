Revoke restrictions on Boulevard: JKHARA

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) has taken note of the government order restricting the movement of motorists around the Dal Lake for two days in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to Srinagar.

JKHARA Secretary General Adil Khan said security clampdown in and around Srinagar for the next two days is uncalled for and sends a bad signal for the tourism industry.

He said the government has advised tourists to stay away from prime location Boulevard which will bring a bad image to the tourism industry of the State and affect tourist flow.

He further said that there are scores of hotels, guest houses and houseboats in and around this part of the Dal where the staff has to reach and local movement.

"Even if tourist movement is exempted on boulevard how will the staff of the hotels, guest houses, houseboats and shops reach the respective places. How will a hotelier serve a tourist without proper staff," said JKHARA.

It has urged the government to reconsider the order so that people especially the travel sector is not put to inconveniences.