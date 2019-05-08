Revoke decision of imposing toll tax on local vehicles: CPI(M)

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI(M) on Wednesday said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must revoke the decision to levy tax on local vehicles.



State Secretary CPI(M) Gh Nabi Malik said that the decision of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to levy toll tax from local vehicles at newly-established toll plaza on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is a "harsh move and must be revoked immediately."



He said the toll tax shall be collected from only outsiders and not from local people. Such a harsh move will have a tremendous impact on trade and commerce and as such shall be done away with immediately.



"People in Kashmir are already bearing the brunt of twice a week ban on the movement of vehicles on the highway and the new measure will cripple the already fragile economy of the Valley further. The transporters, who have taken their vehicles on loans from different financial institutions and are paying heavy interests, are suffering huge losses due to prevailing situation in Kashmir," he said.

